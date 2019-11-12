We use cookies to improve your experience. By your continued use of this site you accept such use.
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on South Sudan

The Secretary-General also urges the Government of South Sudan to support the process by releasing the pledged amount of $100 million

The Secretary-General reaffirms the critical importance of the role of Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union in the political process

NEW YORK, United States of America, November 12, 2019/APO Group/ --

The Secretary-General welcomes the decision of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers, further to the agreement by the South Sudanese parties under the auspices of Uganda and Sudan, to extend the pre-transitional period for an additional 100 days.

The Secretary-General urges the parties to use this extension to make further progress on critical benchmarks, including security arrangements and the number and boundaries of states, to allow for the formation of an inclusive transitional government of national unity. The Secretary-General also urges the Government of South Sudan to support the process by releasing the pledged amount of $100 million through a transparent and accountable mechanism.

As IGAD has underscored, face-to-face meetings of the leadership of the parties will continue to be crucial in maintaining momentum. The Secretary-General reaffirms the critical importance of the role of IGAD and the African Union in the political process, and the continued readiness of the United Nations to support their efforts.

