Office of the Prime Minister, Ethiopia
Office of the Prime Minister, Ethiopia

Coronavirus - Ethiopia

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed noted that all regions are preparing quarantine centers and their medical professionals,in the event of hastened spread

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with heads of the security sector to discuss on preparedness in relation to #COVID-19 containment. Considering the fast rate of spread globally and the increasing positive cases confirmed in Ethiopia,various sub-committees of the National MinisterialCommittee have been formed,including a security sub-committee. Followingin depth discussions held,…