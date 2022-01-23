We use cookies to improve your experience. By your continued use of this site you accept such use.
    • South Africa: Interest in Purchasing Indonesian Coconut Products
In the production of coconut biscuits, producers have used desiccated coconut from Indonesia obtained from local distributors

​On January 19, 2022, the Consul for Economics together with the Economics Staff met with the Managing Director of a local biscuit producer, in the office and factory of the producer in order to follow up on the interest in purchasing desiccated coconut products from Indonesia. The related manufacturer is…

This opportunity is also used to convey the latest developments in international travel regulations entering the territory of the Republic of Indonesia

​On 19 to 20 December 2021, the Indonesian Consul General accompanied by the Diplomatic Information Institution of the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia Cape Town and staff traveled to Hermanus, Western Cape Province. On this occasion, the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town delivered a package of assistance for…

    • The Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town Attends the Inauguration of the Tomb of Sayed Abdul Malik-Nusantara Ulama Designated as National Heritage of South Africa
The building will be protected and maintained by the state, namely by the South African Heritage Resources Agency

The Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town on Friday (03/12) 2021 attended the Declaration of Karamats within the Circle of Tombs as National Heritage Sites. This activity is the determination of the grave of Sayed Abdul Malik, an Indonesian cleric which has been designated as a national cultural heritage by…

    • The Visit of the Indonesian Consul General to Cape Town at The Cape Town Port for Life Skills Activities
The Indonesian sailors who were working on the South Korean and Japanese ships were surprised by the arrival of the Indonesian Consulate General

On September 17, 2021, the Indonesian Consul General to Cape Town and the Coordinator of Protocol and Consular Functions II along with staff carried out life skills activities around the Cape Town port. The Indonesian sailors who were working on the South Korean and Japanese ships were surprised by the…