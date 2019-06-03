We use cookies to improve your experience. By your continued use of this site you accept such use.
U.S. Embassy Statement on the Peace Process in Mozambique

The cooperation between President Nyusi and Renamo President Momade to advance the peace process stands as a testament to the two leaders’ desire to unify the country

The Embassy of the United States of America commends the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and Renamo President Ossufo Momade for their joint announcement committing to completing the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) process in the months of June and July and expressing intent to sign…

U.S. Embassy Statement on Cyclone Kenneth

The U.S. Government has already initiated emergency relief activities in Cabo Delgado Province

The U.S. Embassy in Mozambique expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives over the past week due to the destruction and flooding caused by Cyclone Kenneth.  The People of the United States stand with the People of Cabo Delgado Province, and the U.S.…

    Mozambicans in the areas impacted by Cyclone Idai help distribute food assistance delivered by the U.S. Government. To date, U.S. military and chartered commercial flights have airlifted more than 700 metric tons of relief supplies to Mozambique
U.S. Government delivers more than 700 Metric Tons of Humanitarian Assistance to Mozambicans impacted by Cyclone Idai

On March 20, USAID deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to coordinate the U.S. government’s response efforts

The amount of humanitarian supplies delivered to Mozambique by the U.S. Government has surpassed 700 metric tons.  This includes eight commercial flights chartered by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to deliver relief supplies from U.S. Government warehouses in Pisa, Italy and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and eight U.S.…

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers unload clothing from a C-130J Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, at the airport in Beria, Mozambique, March 29, 2019.
U.S. Government Delivers Substantial Relief Supplies and Personnel to Support the Response to Cyclone Idai

The U.S. military has flown fifteen missions using C-130 Hercules, C-17 Globemaster, and C-12 Huron aircraft to move critical commodities and personnel associated with assistance efforts

In coordination with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and international partners, the United States Government has to date delivered 125 metric tons of relief supplies via military aircraft to areas affected by Cyclone Idai. The U.S. military has flown fifteen missions using C-130 Hercules, C-17 Globemaster, and C-12 Huron…

    Major General James D. Craig, the Commanding General of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, and U.S. Ambassador to Mozambique Dennis W. Hearne pose with members of the U.S. Government's Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) and the flight crew of a U.S. military aircraft that will deliver
United States Airlifts Supplies to Support the Humanitarian Response to Cyclone Idai

U.S. military and commercial aircraft will continue arriving in and travelling throughout Mozambique in the coming days to deliver humanitarian relief commodities

At the request of the U.S. Mission to Mozambique and in response to an international appeal for assistance from Mozambican President Nyusi, the United States Government, through the Department of Defense, has begun delivering critical support to Mozambique to help people affected by Cyclone Idai. This support is a part of…

Embassy Statement on Disasters Related to Flooding and Cyclone Idai

The United States is mobilizing to provide support for the Mozambican government’s disaster response activities

The U.S. Embassy in Mozambique expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives over the past week due to catastrophic flooding and severe weather related to Cyclone Idai. The People of the United States stand with the People of Mozambique, and the U.S. Government continues…

    US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Bryan Hunt and Mozambique Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Eugénio Dias da Silva Muatuca
    Rear Admiral Nancy S. Lacore, Vice Commander US Sixth Fleet and Mozambique Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Eugénio Dias da Silva Muatuca
    The Cutlass Express Series began in 2012
    The Cutlass Express Series began in 2012
Chargé d’Affaires Hunt’s Remarks for Cutlass Express 2019 Senior Leaders Seminar

This year’s Exercise took place in three locations, stretching from Djibouti down the coast of East Africa to Northern Mozambique, and finally to the Seminar here in Maputo

By Chargé d’Affaires Mr Bryan Hunt Rear Admiral Muatuca, Commander of the Navy Rear Admiral Lacore, Vice Commander US Sixth Fleet, Honorable senior members of the Mozambican Ministry of Defense, Distinguished participants in the Senior Leaders Seminar, Ladies and gentlemen, Good morning. Please accept my congratulations as we gather here…

Mozambique and the U.S. Launch Aflatoxin and Chronic Malnutrition Study in Nampula

Held in Nampula City, the event brought together leaders from each of the study’s participating districts including Angoche, Larde, Malema, Meconta, Mecuburi, Mogovolas, Moma, Monapo, Murrupula, and Rapale

The Government of the United States, through its Agency for International Development, launched early this week a study to assess the relationship between aflatoxin exposure and chronic malnutrition in children, in a new effort to end chronic malnutrition in Mozambican children. Held in Nampula City, the event brought together leaders…

Call for Project Abstracts and Full Proposals: U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation

The U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) supports the preservation of cultural sites, cultural objects, and forms of traditional cultural expression in more than 100 developing countries around the world

U.S. Mission Maputo is calling for project abstracts and full proposals for the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) 2019 Small Grants Program.  Project abstracts submitted via email at MaputoPDProposals@state.gov will be accepted until 5:30 p.m. on November 9, 2018.  For proposal abstracts that advance to Round 2, the deadline…

    Official Launch of the Attorney General's Office's Legal Handbook: Manual for Investigation and Criminal Procedure on Wildlife Crimes
Official Launch of the Attorney General’s Office’s Legal Handbook: Manual for Investigation and Criminal Procedure on Wildlife Crimes

Over the past 50 years, Mozambique’s elephant population decreased from 50,000 to less than 10,000, and rhinos are extinct

The Attorney General and the United States Ambassador today launched the new Manual for Investigation and Criminal Procedure on Wildlife Crimes at a formal public event at the Attorney General’s Office in Maputo.  The manual was developed, with support from the United States through the U.S. Agency for International Development…