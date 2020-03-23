We use cookies to improve your experience. By your continued use of this site you accept such use.
Announcements
United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)
UNMISS announces travel freeze to support COVID-19 prevention and preparedness

The decision will apply to all personnel except those who are critical to continuing UNMISS operations

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has put a seven-day freeze on staff travelling into South Sudan as part of the peacekeeping mission’s support for national-led COVID-19 prevention efforts. The decision will apply to all personnel except those who are critical to continuing UNMISS operations. Cargo flights will continue.…

UN takes steps to support coronavirus prevention and preparedness in South Sudan

The Government recently announced restrictions on travelers entering South Sudan from a list of countries affected by local transmission of COVID-19

The United Nations in South Sudan has announced new measures in support of Government-led efforts to prevent and prepare for the coronavirus (COVID-19). These are aimed at protecting the people of South Sudan and UN staff.  Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Sudan and UN operations…

Ploughing for Peace and Food Security: United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) embarks on resettling returnees in Rumbek North area (By Tonny Muwangala)

Tired of depending on external assistance and with oxen aplenty available, local residents figured that ploughs could make a real difference

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan, UNMISS, has begun a campaign to resettle returnees who were displaced during last year’s intercommunal clashes living in the Rumbek North area. “We realized that household food security is one of the key factors for return and reintegration to be sustainable. To contribute…

Young Aweil Women defy Cultural Norms by taking to Football for Empowerment and Social Cohesion (By Achirin Achirin/Filip Andersson)

Defying cultural norms that dictate that women should preferably stay indoors and definitely away from playing football, the sport is rapidly gaining momentum

“If you made a mistake like I did by getting married at an early age, please don’t give up. Please, go back to school or come back to your football team and you will succeed one day,” says 21-year-old Arek Noon, a mother of one, while using the halftime interval…

Women in Lakes demand 35 Per Cent Political Representation, Education key to reach Lawful Quota (By Peter Ring Ariik Kuol)

Low literacy rates and prevailing traditional cultural roles for women remain powerfully ingrained obstacles to their meaningful participation in politics and decision-making processes

Women in Lakes State have called on parties to the revitalized peace agreement to fully respect and uphold the 35 percent of political representation for women, as stipulated in the said agreement, signed in September 2018. “This is the chance we have as women to work hard to utilize the…

Jonglei Women demand 35 Per Cent Political Representation in New State Government (By Mach Samuel Adut/Filip Andersson)

The female quota is one of the provisions in the revitalised peace agreement signed in September 2018

Women in Jonglei are determined to get 35 per cent political representation when a new state government is established, following the dissolution of the local governing bodies of the now defunct 32 states, recently replaced by ten states. The female quota is one of the provisions in the revitalised peace…

Uniformed Women in Torit: “We are empowered to professionally deliver leadership roles” (By Moses Yakudu)

Most of the female participants are single mothers who have dropped out of school, with many of them having married before the age of 18

Female officers of the organized forces in Torit are benefitting from the rapid empowerment through weekly capacity building workshops enhancing their professional standards. Last week’s main topic was “criminal investigation and prosecution”. “Our colleague Betty just facilitated a session on domestic violence, proving our ability to serve as female police…

Presence of UN Peacekeepers brings relief and relative security to residents of greater Tonj (By Stanley Mcgill/Filip Andersson)

Last month, in a first step to mitigate the situation, the peacekeeping mission established a temporary operating base in Tonj

Following recent intercommunal clashes in greater Tonj near Kuajok, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan is continuously patrolling the area and engaging in other activities to restore peaceful coexistence between feuding residents. “Since they began patrolling our communities after the recent cattle raids, we have regained some sense of…

Women’s representatives in Bangasu district embrace conflict mitigation skills (By Phillip Mbugo)

The training, organized jointly by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and the non-governmental organization Non-Violence Peace Force, was held for women drawn from the most conflict-ridden areas of Bangasu district

Some eighty women’s representatives in the Bangasu district of Western Equatoria have boosted their conflict mitigation skills and their knowledge of human rights following a two-day workshop. “We learnt a lot about conflicts, how to manage them and what consequences they can have for the communities affected,” said Mama Tubi…

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) inaugurates New Solar Panel Farm to generate Renewable Energy at UN House, Juba (By Moses Pasi)

The installation is expected to significantly reduce the peacekeeping mission’s use of noisy, expensive and excessively fuel-consuming generators

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has inaugurated a new solar panel farm at one of its compounds in the capital Juba. The installation is expected to significantly reduce the peacekeeping mission’s use of noisy, expensive and excessively fuel-consuming generators. “These solar panels can save the burning of about…