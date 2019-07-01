We use cookies to improve your experience. By your continued use of this site you accept such use.
    • One of six refugee families resettled to Portugal from South Sudan and Syria arrives at Lisbon airport to begin their new lives. © UNHCR/José António de Oliveira Ventura
UNHCR: resettlement is critical lifeline for refugees and needs strengthening

By region of asylum, East and Horn of Africa accounts for the highest resettlement needs (almost 450,000)

According to latest estimates released today at an annual resettlement forum, hosted by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, more than 1.44 million refugees currently residing in over 60 refugee hosting countries will be in need of resettlement in 2020. “Given the record numbers of people needing safety from war, conflict…

On a trek to safety, Somalis risk all in Libya (By Louise Donovan)

UNHCR seeks US$210 million to help refugees risking death, rape, arbitrary detention, forced labour and starvation as they travel towards the Mediterranean

Held captive by gun-toting smugglers at a warehouse in southern Libya, newlywed Somali refugee Maryam* was taken from her husband Ahmed* and raped — repeatedly — over several months. Only when she became pregnant was she returned to him. “They forced him to work and punished him in front of…

    • A newly arrived Congolese refugee mother cares for her children at Kagoma reception centre in mid-western Uganda
Thousands fleeing new Congo violence, Uganda refugee facilities dangerously stretched

Renewed clashes between opposing Hema and Lendu groups in north-eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are driving people across the border into Uganda

Around 7,500 Congolese refugees have arrived in Uganda since the start of June, placing strain on already badly overstretched facilities. Renewed clashes between opposing Hema and Lendu groups in north-eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are driving people across the border into Uganda at a rate of…

UNHCR to launch first Global Refugee Forum

The event, which is being held at Ministerial level, will be co-hosted with Switzerland and co-convened by Turkey, Germany, Ethiopia and Costa Rica

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is pleased to announce the first ever Global Refugee Forum, which will take place on 17 and 18 December 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland. The event, which is being held at Ministerial level, will be co-hosted with Switzerland and co-convened by Turkey, Germany, Ethiopia and Costa…

UNHCR calls on Europe to allow SeaWatch passengers ashore

UNHCR reiterates that no port in Libya can be considered safe at this time, and that no one rescued on the Mediterranean should be returned there

Eight days since they were rescued by the NGO vessel, Sea Watch 3, a group of some 43 people, including three children with no accompanying family, remain stranded at sea and in urgent need of a safe port. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is today, on World Refugee Day, urging…

131 refugees evacuated out of Libya to Niger, amidst ongoing conflict in Tripoli

With this evacuation, UNHCR has assisted 1,297 vulnerable refugees out of Libya in 2019, including 711 to Niger, 295 to Italy, and 291 who have been resettled to Europe and Canada

A group of 131 refugees were evacuated last night out of Libya to the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niger, run by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. The evacuees were from Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan, and included 65 children under the age of eighteen. Some of the group were previously…

UNHCR Somalia stands in solidarity with millions forced to flee

The campaign invites people to step in solidarity with refugees by either walking, running, dancing, swimming or cycling

On the occasion of World Refugee Day, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Somalia pays tribute to the millions of people forcibly displaced all over the world. World Refugee Day is marked on 20 June each year to highlight the courage and resilience of…

Top Italian football coaches train refugee and local youth in Uganda (by Linda Muriuki)

Players from refugee and host communities take part in three-day training programme with coaches from Italian football club Sampdoria in peace initiative

Patrick Amba tries on a pair of new soccer boots, a deep blue t-shirt with a red stripe, and white shorts – the colors of Sampdoria, one of Italy’s top league football clubs. The 14-year-old refugee from South Sudan was among 64 players from refugee settlements and hosting communities in…

Living in the open: a shelter crisis - Urgent call to provide shelters to the displaced

The number of people forced from their homes has tripled now reaching 170,000

PRESSING NEEDS OF UNPARALLELED SCALE AND SCOPE Armed violence and insecurity have sharply risen in many areas of Burkina Faso, propelling humanitarian needs to unprecedented levels. Around 1.2 million people now require relief assistance to survive. But insecurity and attacks persist, increasing population displacement and needs. Since the start of…

Massive displacement reported in north-eastern DRC amid new violence

People are fleeing attacks and counter attacks in Djugu Territory with reports of both communities forming self-defense groups and being involved in revenge killings

This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. Violence in north-eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is reported to have displaced more…