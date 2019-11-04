We use cookies to improve your experience. By your continued use of this site you accept such use.
Announcements
Source: The World Bank Group |

World Bank Vice President for Africa Region visits Somalia

Ghanem reiterated the World Bank Group’s support for Somalia’s reform efforts as the country approaches the Decision Point for the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) program

The World Bank Vice President for the Africa Region, Hafez Ghanem concluded his first visit to Somalia today after witnessing the progress made by government and people of Somalia. “I commend the government and the people of Somalia for making progress on improving the security and economic situation in the…

Securing Kenya’s Future Growth: Policies to Sustain Inclusive Growth

The report notes that Kenya’s overall macroeconomic environment is expected to remain stable with low inflation

Kenya continues to experience steady economic growth, with real GDP expanding on average by 5.6 percent over the last five years (2014-2018). In 2019, however, economic activity has softened to 5.8 percent from 6.3 percent in 2018 according to the latest World Bank Kenya Economic Update. The moderation in growth is…

Achieving Broadband Access for All in Africa Comes With a $100 Billion Price Tag

To achieve universal broadband access, African countries will need to bring about 1.1 billion more people online

Across Africa, where less than a third of the population has access to broadband connectivity, achieving universal, affordable, and good quality internet access by 2030 will require an investment of US $100 billion. This is according to a report launched at the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group, which…

Global uncertainty continues to slow growth in Africa's Economies

Initiatives to empower poor people, girls and women are essential to progress

Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa remained slow through 2019, hampered by persistent uncertainty in the global economy and the slow pace of domestic reforms, according to the 20th edition of Africa's Pulse, the World Bank's twice-yearly economic update for the region. Overall growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to rise to…

Africa’s Commitment to Building a Climate Resilient and Low Carbon Future

African countries could unlock major economic opportunities by delivering on their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) as well as securing vital climate and development outcomes

This story is part of a series focusing on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and ambitious climate actions that countries are taking to bring about a low-carbon, climate-resilient transformation. It draws from projects being implemented by the World Bank’s NDC Support Facility. STORY HIGHLIGHTS African countries could unlock major economic opportunities…

Restoring Zimbabwe’s Livelihoods, Infrastructure After Cyclone Idai

The cyclone caused estimated direct damages of $622 million and significantly damaged infrastructure, properties, crops, and livestock

STORY HIGHLIGHTS After massive devastation in Zimbabwe from Cyclone Idai, a new World Bank-funded multi-sector operation will advance recovery and resilience building to prevent a development crisis Approximately 270,000 people have been affected, with estimated direct damages of $622 million. The financing will help mitigate the impact of Cyclone Idai…

Five Million Tanzanians to Benefit from Improved Safety Nets

World Bank Approves Funds for Human Capital and Livelihoods Improvements

Over five million Tanzanians, more than half of them women, will benefit from improved social safety nets supported by new financing approved today by the World Bank Board of Executive Directors. The $450 million IDA credit to the Second Productive Social Safety Net Project (PSSN II), implemented by the Tanzania…

Africa's Key Development Partners formalize their commitment to work jointly to help address food and nutrition security in times of climate change

Sub-Saharan Africa's farming sector has grown faster than anywhere else in the world with a 4.6 percent agriculture GDP growth rate from 2000 to 2018

In partnership with the African Union, leaders of four multilateral agencies - The African Development Bank, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Bank-- called a high-level meeting with development partners on August 5-6 in Kigali, Rwanda…

Macroeconomic Management Weakens While Social Inclusion Policies Improve Slightly in Africa's Poorest Countries

Debt sustainability concerns on the rise

Africa's poorest countries saw little to no progress on average in improving the quality of their policy and institutional frameworks in 2018, according to the World Bank's annual Country Policy and Institutional Assessment (CPIA) released today. The average CPIA score in Africa's 38 International Development Association (IDA)-eligible countries in 2018…

Tanzania Needs to Urgently Invest in the Health and Education of its Youth – New World Bank Report

The World Bank launched the HCI in October 2018 as part of the new Human Capital Project to encourage countries to invest more and better in their people

Tanzania needs to undertake important and urgent investments to accelerate progress in the health and education of its citizens, especially the youth, if the country is to improve its human capital for sustainable development, according to the latest Economic Update published by the World Bank. In recent years, Tanzania has…