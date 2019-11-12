We use cookies to improve your experience. By your continued use of this site you accept such use.
Source: African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) |

European Investment Bank Expands Trade & Investment Insurance Benefits to West Africa

Agreements for intended financing signed at African Investment Forum

European Investment Bank supports expanded membership of Africa Trade Insurance Agency (http://www.ATI-ACA.org/); Availability of investment insurance to strengthen investment and reduce project financing costs; Agreements for intended financing signed at African Investment Forum. The European Investment Bank today formally agreed to support the membership expansion of the African Trade Insurance…

Source: African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) |

African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI), Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) & Japanese banks pave the way for more Japanese investments into Africa

ATI has a current pipeline of over US$1 Bn worth of transactions from Japanese banks

On the side lines of the Tokyo International Conference of Africa’s Development (TICAD7), ATI (http://www.ATI-ACA.org/) signed MoUs with Japan’s three largest banks and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), Japan’s export credit agency; ATI and NEXI announced at TICAD7 the launch of a Japan Desk to be based in ATI’s…

Source: African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) |

On India’s Independence Day, increasing India-Africa trade ties remains a priority reflecting a shared history and a common vision for the future of both regions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the current India-Africa partnership includes implementation of 180 lines of credit worth USD11billion in over 40 Africa countries and USD600 million in grant assistance

Today marks India’s 71st Independence day when in 1947 Britain’s Parliament passed the India Independence Act freeing the country to determine its own future. The ties between Africa and India were strengthened even more after independence as African countries and India both emerged from colonial rule with a determination to…

Source: African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) |

Uganda becomes the first African country to de-risk small and medium scale renewables under the German and ATI-backed RLSF initiative

The move reflects Uganda’s commitment to ensuring the viability of small and medium-scale renewable energy projects

Uganda becomes the first African country to sign an agreement with the Regional Liquidity Support Facility (RLSF), a joint initiative of the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) (www.ATI-ACA.org), a Pan-African and multilateral guarantor and KfW with funding from German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development. Under the program, RLSF will…

Source: African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) |

African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) to pay first dividends to African member governments & other shareholders

ATI has earmarked an initial USD2.5 million in payments to its shareholders which include 14 African member governments

In a much anticipated announcement, the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) (www.ATI-ACA.org), declared that its General Assembly had approved the first ever payments to shareholders. The announcement comes on the heels of ATI’s Annual General Meeting held in Abidjan, where the company also announced its record-breaking 2017 financial results for…

Source: African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) |

International lenders warn on capacity constraints in Africa but remain bullish on pro-investor and trade trends

Global and African financial heads identified country risk as the biggest challenge to their ability to lend more to African countries

Global and African financial heads identified country risk as the biggest challenge to their ability to lend more to African countries. Speaking in Abidjan during a one-day forum on investment risks in Africa hosted by the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) (www.ATI-aca.org), experts acknowledged that the abundance of current liquidity…

Source: African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) |

Germany backs renewable energy projects in Africa with the launch of RLSF - an innovative liquidity facility managed by ATI

The facility is designed to provide a viable solution to one of the biggest challenges facing independent power producers (IPPs) operating in Africa

KfW (www.KfW-entwicklungsbank.de), the German Development Bank, and the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) (www.ATI-ACA.org) announced, on the side lines of the annual Africa Investment Exchange: Power and Renewables Meeting, a new instrument to support renewable energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa that targets small- and mid-scale (up to 50 MW) green…

Source: African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) |

ATI supported USD4 billion worth of trade and investments in 2016 – African countries urged to seek support from the insurer

Meeting participants urged African governments to intently focus on growing intra-African trade and diversifying their economies away from commodity reliance in order to reduce vulnerability to external shocks

The African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) (www.ATI-ACA.org), held its 17th Annual General Meeting today. The sustained commodity price decline and current geopolitical uncertainties took centre stage. Meeting participants urged African governments to intently focus on growing intra-African trade and diversifying their economies away from commodity reliance in order to reduce…

Source: African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) |

FDI flows to Africa threatened by global economic uncertainty – governments and investors gather to discuss possible solutions

For African governments part of what is at stake are much needed foreign direct investments and access to affordable financing necessary to spur development and, specifically, to close the estimated USD900 billion infrastructure gap

At a Roundtable event in Nairobi, Ministers from across Africa sat together with investors and the private sector to determine how best to tackle the investment and credit risk hurdles in order to make African risks bankable. Participants to the Roundtable see the event as timely because it comes at time…

Source: African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) |

Côte d’Ivoire joins the growing list of ATI’s new member countries

Côte d’Ivoire’s membership in ATI is seen as an integral part of the government’s strategy to attract more investments and to diversify the economy through increased trade and investment opportunities

The African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) (www.ATI-ACA.org) announced today that Côte d’Ivoire has joined a growing list of African countries who are members of the institution. ATI is a multilateral investment insurer whose specialised investment and commercial risk insurance products are expected to help attract up to USD2 billion worth…