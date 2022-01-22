We use cookies to improve your experience. By your continued use of this site you accept such use.
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)
Source: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) |

Turkish Standards Are Taught in Sudan

It is aimed to continue to organize various training programs and implement many other projects for the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization

ANKARA, Turkey, January 22, 2022/APO Group/ --

As part of the project implemented by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency in cooperation with the Turkish Standards Institution, the 5-day training “Main Topics in Standardization” was held for the staff of the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization.

During the training held for the staff of the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization as part of TİKA’s Quality Control Systems Training Program (KALDEP), presentations were given on main topics in standardization, such as national, regional, and international standardization, technical barriers to trade, and the adaptation of national and international standards.

Having implemented numerous projects in various fields in Sudan, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) contributes to Sudan’s will to establish and develop standards, and thus supports the improvement of the relations between Turkey and Sudan. In this context, it is aimed to continue to organize various training programs and implement many other projects for the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization.

