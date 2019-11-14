We use cookies to improve your experience. By your continued use of this site you accept such use.
U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

    • USAID Mission Director Sean Jones speaks at the launch of the new USAID Digital Health Activity
    • USAID Mission Director Sean Jones and Minister of Health Dr. Amir Aman inaugurate the new USAID Digital Health Activity
Source: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

U.S. Invests in Digital Solutions to Modernize Ethiopia’s Health System

The United States is the largest bilateral provider of support to Ethiopia’s health sector

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with the Ministry of Health, announced the launch of the new USAID Digital Health Activity to continue investments in digital information solutions to further strengthen the country’s health system and improve the quality of services. USAID Mission…

Source: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia |

U.S.-Supports Ethiopian Law Enforcement in Counterproliferation Awareness Training

After reforms by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia is playing a great role in creating stability in the Horn of Africa

The United States Government, through the US Department of Defense (DoD) – Defense Threat Reduction Agency's (DTRA) International Counterproliferation Program (ICP) in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Regional Security Office (RSO), and the Office of Security Cooperation (OSC) provided the…

Source: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia |

Conference on “Building Critical Mass and Sustaining Health Research Capacity in Ethiopia”

U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Michael A. Raynor, and State Minister of Science and Higher Education, Professor Afework Kassu will officially open the conference

A conference on “Building Critical Mass and Sustaining Health Research Capacity in Ethiopia” will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019. U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Michael A. Raynor, and State Minister of Science and Higher Education, Professor Afework Kassu will officially open the conference. The aim of the conference is…

Source: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia |

“Disability Talent and Rights Awareness” Meets “Car Free Day”

The performance will take place October 20, 2019 at the Sidist Kilo roundabout, as part of the monthly “Car Free Day” event in Addis Ababa

The U.S. Embassy, Addis Ababa in collaboration with the Ethiopian Center for Disability and Development (ECDD) has developed, together with the Ethiopian National Disability Action Network (ENDAN), a disability rights promotion chorographical dance performance. The performance will take place October 20, 2019 at the Sidist Kilo roundabout, as part of…

Source: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia |

Congratulations on the Awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Prime Minister Abiy

The Prime Minister’s efforts in strengthening democracy and peace in Africa inspire the world’s future leaders to become agents of positive change

The United States congratulates Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, on the prestigious honor of being the 100th recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.  Prime Minister Abiy’s commitment to seeking peace on the African continent and ending conflict with Eritrea demonstrates courage, strength, and leadership.  We celebrate this…

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

    • Hackathon Workshop on “Election” Challenge in Ethiopia
Source: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia |

Hackathon Workshop on “Election” Challenge in Ethiopia

This was the sixth hackathon conducted by the U.S. Embassy in a series of twelve under its Ethiopia Hacks! Program

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa conducted its latest hackathon on the topic – “A digital solution for individuals to electronically verify their voter registration information.” This was the sixth hackathon conducted by the U.S. Embassy in a series of twelve under its Ethiopia Hacks! Program. Subject matter and Technology…

Source: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia |

U.S. Embassy Statement on Prime Minister Abiy's Nobel Peace Prize

This prestigious award highlights the incredible progress under Dr. Abiy’s leadership as Prime Minister

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa congratulates His Excellency Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, on being the 100th recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for his “…efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation and his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.” We join all Ethiopians as…

Source: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia |

Hackathon Workshop on “Election”

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa is partnering with Google Developers’ Group of Addis Ababa (DGD Addis) in implementing this project

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa is conducting its latest hackathon on the theme “A digital solution for individuals to electronically verify their voter registration information.” This is the sixth in a series of twelve hackathons under its Ethiopia Hacks! Program. Subject matter and technology experts will meet October 11-13,…

Source: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia |

Visit of U.S. Delegation led by Congressman David Price

The delegation attended a luncheon hosted by U.S. Ambassador Michael Raynor, where they met with leaders from various political parties in Ethiopia

A delegation of five U.S. Congresspersons and seven staff members from the U.S. House of Representatives visited Ethiopia October 9-10.  The delegation was led by Congressman David Price, Chairman of the House Democracy Partnership (HDP).  The other delegation members were Congressman Markwayne Mullin, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Congresswoman Diana DeGette, and…

Source: U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia |

Remarks by Michael Raynor, U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s success in conducting the upcoming elections in a credible and safe manner will be a critical step in the reform process

By Michael Raynor at National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), Multi-Stakeholder Outreach Conference on Elections, African Union, Addis Ababa on October 8, 2019 Your Excellency Sahle-Work Zewdie, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Your Excellency Birtukan Mideksa, Chairwoman of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia; Representatives of the…