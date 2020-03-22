We use cookies to improve your experience. By your continued use of this site you accept such use.
Announcements
Ministry of Health, Zambia
Source: Ministry of Health, Zambia |

Zambia confirms 3rd COVID-19

One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed, bringing our total of confirmed cases to three (3)

“In Zambia one new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by our laboratory, bringing our total of confirmed cases to three (3). The latest case is a Lusaka-based Zambian national, who returned from Pakistan on 18th March, 2020. He is currently stable and all contacts being traced. The first two…