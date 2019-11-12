We use cookies to improve your experience. By your continued use of this site you accept such use.
Sheinvest - New Initiative to Mobilise EUR 1 Billion for Women across Africa

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has launched SheInvest, a new initiative to boost gender equality and female economic empowerment

The European Investment Bank is unlocking transformative investment supporting gender equality and female entrepreneurs; Boosting innovative digital and financial solutions for women; Promoting gender-responsive climate financing. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has launched SheInvest, a new initiative to boost gender equality and female economic empowerment.

EU Bank strengthens its leadership team in Egypt with the appointment of Alfredo Abad as new European Investment Bank (EIB) Head of Cairo office

He has been working for the EIB since 2005 where he contributed to the Bank’s operation and policy implementation in the East and Central African region

The European Investment Bank has appointed Alfredo Abad as the bank’s head of the Cairo office to strengthen engagement with Egyptian partners. Alfredo Abad´s previous experience covering multilateral development and external relations will make a significant contribution to reinforcing the effective engagement of the European Investment Bank as a leader…

World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Washington: European Investment Bank (EIB) mobilises substantial resources in Tunisia

This new financing brings EIB investment in urban centres and working-class districts to EUR 153m since 2011

High quality partnership strongly reaffirmed at a bilateral meeting between EIB Vice-President Emma Navarro and Tunisian Minister for Development, Investment and International Cooperation Zied Ladhari. Signature of EUR 6m in financing dedicated to renewing old and historic centres (medinas). A project with high economic, social and cultural impact and innovative governance. This…

    • Bill Gates and European Investment Bank President Hoyer agree to accelerate support for human development and climate action
Bill Gates and European Investment Bank President Hoyer agree to accelerate support for human development and climate action

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the European Investment Bank are joint partners in the African Health Diagnostics Platform

Cooperation across Africa improving health diagnostics to transform healthcare; partnership to tackle investment barriers holding back research to prevent and treat malaria; EUR 100m Breakthrough Energy Ventures-Europe fund  backing clean energy technology. Meeting in Brussels earlier today Bill Gates, Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Chairman of…

    • Chairpersons of the GGF Investment Committee and Technical Assistance Committee visiting the GGF-supported Phoenix subproject at the Benban Solar Park, Egypt
Green for Growth Fund (GGF) attracts EUR 4 million in new catalytic funding for climate action in Middle East North Africa (MENA) region

GGF has seen remarkable growth in its MENA investment portfolio, which increased by over 50% in volume in 2018 to cross the EUR 133 million mark

Climate Action in the Middle East North Africa (CAMENA) invests EUR 4 million in the GGF to attract private capital for helping the region fight climate change; together with EUR 5 million EIB investment, the contribution further strengthens GGF’s capacity for financing and promoting green energy measures. The Green for…

European Investment Bank (EIB) and FMO sign up to renewAfrica covenant

In a continued effort to back the development of renewable energy the African continent, the EIB and FMO support the “renewAfrica” initiative, championed by RES4Africa

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and FMO adhere to the “renewAfrica” initiative, which intends to facilitate and improve financing for renewable energy projects in Africa; The initiative of RES4Africa is supported by European energy companies and international financial institutions. In a continued effort to back the development of renewable energy…

European Investment Bank backs high-speed Cabo Verde internet and telecom connection

Connects Cabo Verde to trans-Atlantic EllaLink cable

New link to transform communications and enable 4G services; connects Cabo Verde to trans-Atlantic EllaLink cable; Reduces dependence on a single submarine cable The European Investment Bank, the world’s largest international public bank, has agreed to provide USD 25 million for construction of a new telecom connection to Cabo Verde.…

    • European Investment Bank (EIB) to support EUR 4.5 billion new business, social, energy transition and sustainable transport investment
European Investment Bank (EIB) to support EUR 4.5 billion new business, social, energy transition and sustainable transport investment

This includes investment that addresses challenges facing female entrepreneurs in Poland and across Africa, supports lease financing in Italy, backs venture capital in Liberia and Sierra Leone

EUR 1.6 billion support for private investment, including for women and rural communities; upgrading thousands of schools and expanding long-term care provision; financing renewable energy, energy efficiency and clean transport. The European Investment Bank (EIB) approved a total of EUR 4.5 billion of new financing that will tackle investment gaps…

EU support to promote access to clean water and improved sanitation in Zambia

EUR 5 million EU investment grant, channeled by the European Investment Bank, from the EU Water Facility Pooling Mechanism, targets investments in peri-urban areas

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has teamed up with the EU’s external action service in a bid to provide clean water and adequate sanitation to citizens in the Zambian Copperbelt Province, bordering on the DRC. The EU grant financing, will help the Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company (MWSC) implement the…

European Investment Bank invests in Africa Industrialization Fund to support growth capital investments

The fund seeks to contribute to the development of the private sector in North Africa by increasing access to capital for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-market companies

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a commitment of USD 15 million with the SPE Africa Industrialization I Fund (AIF I), a generalist private equity fund targeting primarily growth capital investments in SMEs and mid-market companies mainly in North Africa, with a focus on Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia. The…