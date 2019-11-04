Rugby World Cup (RWC) - winning Springboks’ arrival in South Africa

Advertising
Agriculture
Aviation/Airlines
Banking/Finance
Books
Chemical
Cinema
Computers
Culture/Arts
Defense/Aerospace
Education
Electricity
Entertainment
Environment
Food/Beverages
Health
Infectious Diseases
Infrastructure
Insurance
Internet Technology
Investment
Logistics
Maritime
Mining
Mobile
Motoring
Music
Oil and Gas
Pharmaceutical
Renewable energy
Retail
Rugby
Sport
Telecommunications
Textile
Tobacco
Tourism
Transport
Wood/Forest
African Development
Animals
Asia
Awards
Basketball
Business
Children
Economy
Energy
European Government
Events/Media Advisory
Foreign Policy
Handicapped/Disabled
Humanitarian Aid
Justice/Legal issues
Labour market
Not For Profit
Oil/Gas discoveries
Personnel announcements
Religion
Technology
Trade
Urbanism/Cities
Water/Sanitation
Women
Afghanistan
Africa
Albania
Algeria
Ambazonia
Angola
Argentina
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Botswana
Brazil
Brunei Darussalam
Burkina Faso
Burundi
California
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Central African Republic
Chad
China
Comoros
Congo (Republic of the)
Croatia
Croatie
Cuba
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Democratic Republic of Congo
Denmark
Djibouti
Egypt
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Finland
France
Gabon
Gambia
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Hong Kong
Hungary
Illinois
India
Iraq
Ireland
Islamic Republic of Iran
Israel
Italy
Ivory Coast
Japan
Jordan
Kenya
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Mauritania
Mauritius
Middle East
Monaco
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Nepal
Netherlands
New Zealand
Niger
Nigeria
NORTH SUDAN
Norway
OMAN
Oman
Pakistan
People's Republic of Bangladesh
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
QATAR
Republic of Korea
Romania
Russia
Rwanda
Sao Tome and Principe
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Slovenia
Somalia
Somaliland
South Africa
South Sudan
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Swaziland
Sweden
SWEDEN
SWEDEN
Switzerland
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Thailand
The People's Republic of China
Togo
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States of America
Uzbekistan
Vatican
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
__
24BIT
35°Nord
350Africa.org
4th UNI Africa Regional Conference
A Embaixada de Angola em Berlim
A New Earth, organic and eco-living store
A.P. Moller Holding
A2 Global Risk
AB Mambo
Abbott
Absa Group Limited
Access Power
Access to Medicine Foundation
Accor
Action Against Hunger - ACF-UK
Action contre la Faim (ACF)
ActionAid
Actis
Adebayo Vunge
Advanced Finance & Investment Group LLC (AFIG Funds)
Advertising Week Africa
Aenergy
Aera Group
AFP Services
Afri Reviews
Africa 2.0
Africa 2017
Africa Adaptation Initiative
Africa Analyst
Africa Architecture Awards
Africa Blue Economy Forum (ABEF)
Africa Business Forum
Africa Business: Health Forum (AB:HF)
AFRICA CEO FORUM
Africa Dialogues
Africa Energy Forum
Africa Feeds
Africa Finance Corporation (AFC)
Africa Forum
Africa Forum 2018
Africa Health
Africa Independents Forum
Africa Initiative for Governance
Africa Innovation Summit
Africa Internship Academy (AIA)
Africa Logistics Properties (ALP)
Africa Luxury Hospitality
Africa News Latest
Africa Now
Africa Oil & Power Conference
Africa Oil Week
Africa PPP
Africa Progress Panel (APP)
Africa Property Investment (API) Summit & Expo
Africa Protected Areas Congress
Africa Regional Media Hub
Africa Shared Value Summit
Africa Talks Jobs
Africa Tech Now
Africa Trade & Investment Global Summit (ATIGS)
Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit
Africa University
Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF)
Africa-Israel Summit
Africa-PPB-EXPO Tanzania 2016
AfricaBusinessForum.com
African Alliances for Women Empowerment and Africa Fertility Society
African Alliances of Women Empowerment
African Arguments
African Blogger Awards
African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS)
African Council of Religious Leaders - Religions for Peace (ACRL-RfP)
African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (African Court)
African Daily Voice (ADV)
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
African Energy Chamber
African Entrepreneurship Award (AEA)
African Football Night
African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF)
African Guarantee Fund
African Innovation Foundation (AIF)
African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS)
African Leadership
African Leadership Academy (ALA)
African Leadership Institute (AFLI)
African Mineral Development Centre
African Performance Institute
African Risk Capacity (ARC)
African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA)
African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM)
African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI)
African Union Commission (AUC)
African Union of Housing Finance (AUHF)
African Union Peace and Security Department
African Union Sports Council (AUSC)
African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID)
African Utility Week
African Viral Hepatitis Summit 2016
Africanews
AfricanStates.info
Africommunications Group
Afrimart
Afrinection
Afrique Telecom
AFRO Foundation
AfroCan Resources Gold Ltd
AfroChampions Initiative
AfroMillionsLotto
AFRUIBANA
AGCO Agriculture Foundation
AGCO Corporation
Agence de Promotion de l'Investissement Extérieur (FIPA) - Tunisie
Agence française de développement (AFD)
Agency for Universal Health Coverage in Senegal - CMU
Aggreko plc
Agility
Agri SA
AGYP
Aid & International Development Forum
Aid for Africa
AIM Congress
Aim Higher Africa
AIPS Africa
Aiteo Group
Al Jazeera
Al Karama Holding
Al Maskari Holding
Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PrJSC, "Yahsat"
Aleda SAS
Aleph Hospitality
Alepo
Alibaba Group
Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates
Aliko Dangote Foundation
All Africa Business Leaders Awards
AllAfrica
Allan & Associates
Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)
ALN
Alpha Capital International
Ambassade d'Allemagne - Libreville
Ambassade d'Allemagne à Tunis
Ambassade d'Allemagne au Togo
Ambassade d'Italie à Alger en Algérie
Ambassade de Côte d´Ivoire en Espagne
Ambassade de France à Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
Ambassade de France à Asmara, Erythrée
Ambassade de France à Bissau, Guinée-Bissau
Ambassade de France à Brazzaville, Congo
Ambassade de France à Cotonou
Ambassade de France à Dar es Salaam, Tanzanie
Ambassade de France à Djibouti
Ambassade de France à Khartoum, Soudan
Ambassade de France à Lomé, Togo
Ambassade de France à Madagascar
Ambassade de France à Malabo, Guinée Équatoriale
Ambassade de France à Maputo, Mozambique
Ambassade de France à Moroni, Comores
Ambassade de France à N'Djaména
Ambassade de France à Niamey, Niger
Ambassade de France à Nouakchott, Mauritanie
Ambassade de France à Port-Louis, Maurice
Ambassade de France à Pretoria
Ambassade de France à Rabat, Maroc
Ambassade de France à Tunis, Tunisie
Ambassade de France à Victoria, Seychelles
Ambassade de France à Windhoek, Namibie
Ambassade de France au Bénin
Ambassade de France au Cameroun
Ambassade de France au Mali
Ambassade de France au Sénégal
Ambassade de France en Algérie
Ambassade de France en Egypte
Ambassade de France en Guinée et en Sierra Leone
Ambassade de l’Etat de Palestine au Sénégal
Ambassade de la Côte d'Ivoire, Washington, DC - Etats-Unis
Ambassade de la République de Pologne à Alger
Ambassade de la Republique du Rwanda en France
Ambassade des Etats-Unis à Madagascar & Comores
Ambassade des Etats-Unis au Burkina Faso
Ambassade des Etats-Unis au Gabon
Ambassade des Etats-Unis au Mali
Ambassade des Etats-Unis au Senegal
Ambassade des Etats-Unis au Tchad
Ambassade des Etats-Unis au Togo
Ambassade des Etats-Unis d'Amérique au Maroc
Ambassade des Etats-Unis en Guinée
Ambassade des États-Unis en Mauritanie
Ambassade des États-Unis en République centrafricaine
Ambassade des Etats-Unis en République Démocratique du Congo
Ambassade des Etats-Unis en République du Congo
Ambassade des Etats-Unis en Tunisie
Ambassade du Burkina Faso à Paris
Ambassade du Canada République démocratique du Congo
Ambassade du Japon au Bénin
Ambassade du Japon au Burkina Faso
Ambassade du Japon au Burundi
Ambassade du Japon au Gabon
Ambassade du Japon au Mali
Ambassade du Japon au Maroc
Ambassade du Japon en Algérie
Ambassade du Japon en Côte d'Ivoire
Ambassade du Japon en Guinée
Ambassade du Japon en République Démocratique du Congo
Ambassade du Tchad en Belgique
Ambassade Extraordinaire et Plénipotentiaire - Haute Représentation de la République Gabonaise près le Royaume du Maroc
Ambassade Haute Représentation du Gabon en France
Ambassade Royale de Norvège à Rabat
American Institutes for Research (AIR)
Amnesty International
AMPION.org
Angola Cables
ANGONOTÍCIAS with LUSA
Anjarwalla & Khanna (A&K) Tanzania
Anthony Chiejina
Antoine Glaser
Antonio Pedro
Antwerp Port Authority
API Events
APO Group
APO Group - Africa Newsroom
APO Group - Video Production
Appolonia - City of Light
Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC)
Argus Media
Arise
Armacell
Arrow Electronics
ArtMatters.Info
ASAM S.A.
ASKY Airlines
Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA)
Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)
AstraZeneca
Astria Learning
Atlantic Council
Aurecon
Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Australian Embassy (Union of Comoros & Madagascar)
Australian Embassy Egypt
Australian Embassy in Zimbabwe
Australian High Commission - Nigeria
Australian High Commission in Ghana
Australian High Commission in Kenya
Australian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa
Austrian Embassy in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia
Averda
AviaDev Africa
Avon Peaking Power Pty Ltd
Azuri Peninsula
B2BGabon
Baker Hughes General Electric (BHGE)
Bamba Group
Bamboo Finance
Barclays Africa Group
BASF
Basic Lead LLC
Bayport Management Ltd
BBM
BearingPoint
Believe in Africa
Bench Events
Benedict Peters
Bennu7777.com
BenQ Group
Best Western Hotels & Resorts
Better Than Cash Alliance
BIA Overseas s.a.
Bidco Africa
Billions At Play: African Energy and Doing Deals
BioCarbon Partners (BCP)
Biogaran
Bizcommunity
Black First Land First
Black Opinion
Blockbank
Blue Jay Communication
Bluechain Pty Ltd
Bodo Mediation Initiative (BMI)
BON Cloud
Botswana Rugby Union (BRU)
Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM)
Brand South Africa
Brenda Omawumi
British Embassy Addis Ababa
British Embassy Algiers
British Embassy Antananarivo
British Embassy Banjul
British Embassy Cairo
British Embassy Conakry
British Embassy Dakar
British Embassy Harare
British Embassy in Tunis
British Embassy Juba
British Embassy Khartoum
British Embassy Kinshasa
British Embassy Luanda
British Embassy Mogadishu
British Embassy Rabat
British High Commission - Lilongwe
British High Commission - Lusaka
British High Commission - Maputo
British High Commission - Yaounde
British High Commission Abuja
British High Commission Accra
British High Commission Dar es Salaam
British High Commission Freetown
British High Commission Gaborone
British High Commission in Seychelles
British High Commission Kampala
British High Commission Nairobi
British High Commission Port Louis
British High Commission Pretoria
British High Commission Victoria
British High Commission Windhoek
Bugala Farmers Association
Burhani Engineers Ltd
Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd. (BCX)
Business Gazette
Business Insider
Business Insider SSA
Business Journal
BuyRentKenya.com
C40 CITIES
Cable News Network (CNN)
CAJ News Africa
Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL)
Cambridge International Examinations
Canon
Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA)
Cargill
Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
Cartier
CaseWare Africa
CashlessAfrica
Castle Lite
Caterpillar Inc.
CDNetworks
Cece Yara Foundation
Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC)
Central Bank of Kenya
Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF)
CentralNic Group
Centre d'Information des Nations Unies (CINU) Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
Centre d’Information des Nations Unies de Ouagadougou
Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF)
Centurion Law Group
Channel VAS
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Cherie Blair Foundation for Women
China Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University’s
Chineme Okafor
Chris Heathcote, CEO, The Global Infrastructure Hub
Chronicle of the Week
CISCO
Citizens Commission on Human Rights International (CCHR)
CityBlue Hotels
Claims Funding Europe
Claviger Middle East
Clickatell
Clickatell Transact
Climate Chance World Summit 2017
Climate Investment Funds
Clinigen Group plc
Clitoraid
Club DRH
CNBC Africa
Coca-Cola
Code Blue campaign
CoinCola
Coke Studio Africa
CoM SSA
Commission Climat du Bassin du Congo
Commission de l'océan Indien (COI)
Commission Electorale Nationale Indépendante de la République Démocratique du Congo (CENI)
Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)
Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA)
Commonwealth Africa Initiative
Commonwealth Secretariat
Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO)
Commune de Meckhé (Sénégal)
Conférence de la Renaissance du Niger
Consultative Meeting on African Union Reforms, Kigali
Control Risks Group Holdings Ltd
Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs, Republic of South Africa
Council of the European Union
Council on Foreign Relations
Credit Suisse Research Institute
CRU International Limited
Crypto Chain University
CSquared
CWC Group Limited
CyberXchange
Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation
Dag Hammarskjöld Fund for Journalists
Dangote Group
Dataeum
Datatex Dynamics
Dazzl
DEAL 2016 (Dubai Entertainment Amusement and Leisure)
DEAL 2018 (Dubai Entertainment Amusement and Leisure)
Debmarine Namibia
Dedalus Global
Delegação da União Europeia em Angola
Delegação da União Europeia na Guiné-Bissau
Délégation de l'Union européenne au Burkina Faso
Délégation de l'Union européenne au Togo
Délégation de l'Union européenne en République de Guinée
Délégation de l'Union européenne en République démocratique du Congo
Délégation de l'Union européenne en Tunisie
Delegation of the European Union to Botswana and SADC
Delegation of the European Union to DR Congo
Delegation of the European Union to Ghana
Delegation of the European Union to Guinea
Delegation of the European Union to Liberia
Delegation of the European Union to Mozambique
Delegation of the European Union to Sudan
Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Mauritius and the Republic of Seychelles
Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Mauritius, Union of Comoros and Republic of Seychelles
Delegation of the European Union to Uganda
Delegation of the European Union to Zambia and COMESA
Deloitte
Democracy in Africa
Dentons
Department for International Development (DFID)
Department of Arts and Culture, South Africa (DCA)
Department of Defence, Republic of South Africa
Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Ireland
Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines
Department of Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation: The Republic of South Africa
Department of Science and Technology, Republic of South Africa
Department of Sport and Recreation, Republic of South Africa
Department of Tourism, Republic of South Africa
Department of Water and Sanitation, Republic of South Africa
Department of Women, Republic of South Africa
Derou & Partners
Deutsche Post DHL
DFID Malawi
Digital Afrique Telecom
Digital Kenya
Digitata Insights
Diplomatic Courier
Discovery Communications, LLC
Discovery Learning Alliance
Discovery Limited
District 2020
dmg events
DMWA Resources
DOC Research Institute
Donald Duke
DowDuPont
DP World
Dr Walter Mzembi
Dr. Hage Geingob, President of Namibia
Drees & Sommer
Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry
East Africa International Arbitration Conference (EAIAC)
easyJet
ECAir (Equatorial Congo Airlines)
ECO
Ecobank
Ecobank Foundation
Ecolog International
Econet Group
Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)
Edelman
EDF
Education Innovation Summit
Efacec
EFG Hermes
Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT)
Ehiedu Iweriebor
Eko Atlantic
Eko Development Company
Embassy of Algerie to the United States of America
Embassy of Canada to Burkina Faso
Embassy of Canada to Côte d'Ivoire
Embassy of Canada to Morocco and Mauritania
Embassy of Canada to South Sudan
Embassy of Canada to Tunisia
Embassy of Canada to Zimbabwe
Embassy of Cuba in South Africa
Embassy of Denmark - Pretoria, South Africa
Embassy of Denmark in Ghana
Embassy of Denmark in Tanzania
Embassy of Denmark, Ethiopia
Embassy of Egypt in New Delhi, India
Embassy of Ethiopia in Stockholm, Sweden
Embassy of Ethiopia in Washington DC
Embassy of Finland in Nairobi
Embassy of Finland, Addis Ababa
Embassy of France in Accra, Ghana
Embassy of France in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Embassy of France in Gaborone, Botswana
Embassy of France in Juba, South Sudan
Embassy of France in Nigeria
Embassy of Ghana in France
Embassy of Ghana in Japan
Embassy of India, Bamako, Mali
Embassy of India, Cairo, Egypt
Embassy of India, Rabat, Morocco
Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria
Embassy of Ireland, Egypt
Embassy of Ireland, Ethiopia
Embassy of Ireland, Kenya
Embassy of Ireland, Malawi
Embassy of Ireland, Mozambique
Embassy of Ireland, Sierra Leone
Embassy of Ireland, South Africa
Embassy of Ireland, Tanzania
Embassy of Ireland, Uganda
Embassy of Ireland, Zambia
Embassy of Israel in Ethiopia
Embassy of Italy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Embassy of Japan in Angola
Embassy of Japan in Botswana
Embassy of Japan in Egypt
Embassy of Japan in Ethiopia
Embassy of Japan in Gambia
Embassy of Japan in Ghana
Embassy of Japan in Kenya
Embassy of Japan in Mozambique
Embassy of Japan in Namibia
Embassy of Japan in Nigeria
Embassy of Japan in Rwanda
Embassy of Japan in Somalia
Embassy of Japan in South Africa
Embassy of Japan in South Sudan
Embassy of Japan in Sudan
Embassy of Japan in Tanzania
Embassy of Japan in the Republic of Cameroon
Embassy of Japan in Uganda
Embassy of Japan in Zambia
Embassy of Japan in Zimbabwe
Embassy of Japan to the Republic of Seychelles
Embassy of Libya in Washington, D.C.
Embassy of Madagascar in Japan
Embassy of Namibia in Brussels, Belgium
Embassy of Portugal in São Tomé and Príncipe
Embassy of Republic of Kenya in Dublin, Ireland
Embassy of Romania in the Republic of South Africa
Embassy of Sweden in Cairo
Embassy of Switzerland in Tanzania
Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, London, UK
Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Ottawa, Canada
Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Tokyo, Japan
Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany - Tanzania
Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Kampala
Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Japan
Embassy of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to Japan
Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Botswana
Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Ghana
Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya
Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda
Embassy of the Republic of Angola in Japan
Embassy of the Republic of Angola in Russia
Embassy of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt
Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Ethiopia
Embassy of the Republic of Djibouti in Japan
Embassy of The Republic of Ghana - Denmark
Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Japan
Embassy of the Republic of Mali to the United States of America
Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Nairobi
Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Pretoria
Embassy of The Republic of Rwanda in Japan
Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone in the Republic of Korea
Embassy of the Republic of the Sudan - Washington DC
Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in Japan
Embassy of the Republic of Zambia, Washington, D.C.
Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria
Embassy of the State of Eritrea in Sweden
Embassy of the United States - Accra - Ghana
Embassy of the United States in Algiers, Algeria
Embassy of Ukraine in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria
EMRC
Endeavour Mining Corporation
Energiya Global
Energy and Environment Partnership Programme with Southern and East Africa (EEP S&EA)
Energy Resources Senegal (ERS)
EnergyNet Ltd.
EnergyWise
Engen
EngenderHealth, Inc.
ENGIE
EPIC Africa
EQS Group
Equatorial Guinea-Saudi Arabia Economic Forum
Equatorial Guinea's Press and Information Office
Equra Health
Eranove
Ericsson
Eseye
Espace Géographique et Société Marocaine
Etisalat
Etix Group
EU Border Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM)
EU Capacity Building Mission in Somalia (EUCAP Somalia)
EU Delegation to Kenya
EU Delegation to Rwanda
EU Delegation to Somalia
EU Training Mission in Mali (EUTM-Mali)
EU Training Mission in Somalia (EUTM-Somalia)
EUNAVFOR Atalanta
EurAfrican Forum
EuroFresh Exotics
European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP)
European Commission
European Court of Auditors (ECA)
European External Action Service (EEAS)
European Investment Bank (EIB)
European Law Students’ Association (ELSA)
European Parliament
European Parliament - The President
European Space Agency (ESA)
European Union
European Union Capacity Building Mission in Mali (EUCAP Sahel Mali)
European Union Capacity Building Mission in Niger (EUCAP Sahel Niger)
European Union Delegation to the African Union
European Union Delegation to the Republic of Zimbabwe
European Union Election Observation Mission
European Union External Action
European Union Naval Force ATALANTA (EU NAVFOR) Somalia
Eutelsat
Export Development Canada
EXX Africa
EY
Face2Face Africa
Facebook
FACTWIRE NEWS AGENCY
Fairtrade Messe und Ausstellungs GmbH & Co. KG
FAO Regional Office for Africa
Farm Support Services
Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, Switzerland
Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Switzerland
Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)
Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, Nigeria
Federal Ministry Republic of Austria
Federal Republic of Ambazonia
Federal Republic of Somalia - Office of the President
Federal-Mogul Corporation
Fédération Algérienne de Rugby
Fédération Béninoise de Rugby
Fédération Burkinabè de Rugby
Fédération Burundaise de Rugby (FBR)
Fédération Congolaise de Rugby (FECORUGBY)
Fédération Gabonaise de Rugby (FEGAR)
Fédération internationale de football association (FIFA)
Fédération Ivoirienne de Rugby (FIR)
Fédération Malagasy de Rugby (FMR)
Fédération Malienne de Rugby (FMR)
Fédération Nigérienne de Rugby
Fédération Royale Marocaine de Rugby
Fédération Sénégalaise de Rugby (FSR)
Fédération Togolaise de Rugby (FTR)
Fédération Tunisienne de Rugby
FedEx Corp.
Fenix International
Festival de l’Electronique et du Jeu vidéo d’Abidjan (FEJA)
Fidelity Bank Plc
Financial Gazette Newswire
Financial Nigeria International Limited
Financial Times Africa Representative
FINCA Microfinance Bank Tanzania
Fisandratana 2030
Flourish Africa
Fly Africa
flydubai
flynas
Folha 8
Folorunso Alakija Foundation
Fondation BGFIBank
Fonds Gabonais d'Investissements Stratégique (FGIS)
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
Football Africa Forum
For Africa Forever
Forbes
Forbes Africa
Forbes Africa Woman
Forbes Woman Africa Regional Forum
Ford
Foreign Policy
Foreign Policy Blogs
Fortinet
Forum de Bamako
FrancoReal
Fraternité Matin
Freedom House
French Embassy in Kenya
French Embassy in Kenya and Somalia
French Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya
Freshworks
Frost & Sullivan
Fundo Soberano de Angola
Future Energy East Africa
Future Mobility Solutions Ltd
G5 Sahel
GAINDE 2000
Gaming Africa
Garmin Southern Africa
GBS Africa
GE
Gécamines
Gécamines SA
Gemalto
General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI)
Genesys
GeoPoll
German Embassy Addis Ababa
German Embassy in Dar es Salaam
German Embassy in Gaborone
German Embassy in Windhoek
German Embassy Khartoum
German Embassy Nairobi
Germany - Federal Foreign Office
Germany-Africa Business Forum
Ghana Rugby Football Union
Gigawatt Global
GLASSHOUSEPR
Global Affairs Canada
Global Event Partners Ltd
Global Infrastructure Hub (GI Hub)
Global Pacific & Partners
Global Partnership for Education (GPE)
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)
Global Schistosomiasis Alliance (GSA)
GLOBAL Technologies
Global Voice Group
Global Witness
Globeleq
GMES and Africa
Goethe-Institut
Gouvernement de Cote d'Ivoire
Gouvernement de la République de Djibouti
Gouvernement de la République du Bénin
Government of Botswana
Government of Canada
Government of Dubai
Government of Equatorial Guinea
Government of Rwanda
Government of the Netherlands
Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea
Government Offices of Sweden, Ministry for Foreign Affairs
Governo de Cabo Verde
Graça Machel Trust
Greenpeace
GreenTec Capital Partners
Grit Real Estate Income Group
GROHE
Groupe COFINA
Groupe Orabank
Groupe Renault
GTBank
Gulf of Guinea Interregional Network (GOGIN)
Habitat for Humanity
Hanergy
Hapag-Lloyd
Harris Africa Partners
Harvard Kennedy School
HEINEKEN
Heineken Africa Inspired Fashion Challenge
Helium One
Helix Institute of Digital Finance
Hery Rajaonarimampianina
HID Global
High Commission of Canada in Ghana
High Commission of Canada in Kenya
High Commission of Canada in Mozambique
High Commission of Canada in Nigeria
High Commission of Canada in South Africa
High Commission of India, Accra, Ghana
High Commission of India, Gaborone, Botswana
High Commission of India, Lilongwe, Malawi
High Commission of India, Lusaka, Zambia
High Commission of India, Nairobi, Kenya
High Commission of India, Port Louis, Mauritius
High Commission of India, Pretoria, South Africa
High Commission of India, Victoria, Seychelles
Higherlife Foundation
Hilton
Hip Africa
Hitachi Data Systems
Hogan Lovells
Honoris United Universities
Hotelnownow
Hotwire
HP
Human Factors International (HFI)
Human Rights Watch (HRW)
Human RightWorking Group (HRWG) on Somalia
Humaniq
Humpherys Elkington Ltd
HWB
HYCM
IC Publications
ICE Africa
ICS Financial Systems (ICSFS)
Idriss Deby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad
IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission)
Ifedayo Adeleye
iflix
IGN France International
IKEA
Imani
IMPACT
Independent ICT Consultant, Derrick Sebbaale
Indorama Corporation
Infomineo
Informa Telecoms & Media
Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA)
Ingenico Group
Initiative for Global Development (IGD)
Innovate Ventures
Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Intelcia
Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)
Interactive Intelligence, Inc.
International Air Transport Association (IATA)
International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC)
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD)
International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD)
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
International Conference on Tax in Africa (ICTA)
International Conference on the Great Lakes Region
International Criminal Court (ICC)
International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid-Tropics (ICRISAT)
International Data Corporation (IDC)
International Diamond Conference 2015
International Enterprise (IE) Singapore
International Expo-Consults (IEC)
International Federation of Human Rights (FIDH)
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)
International Forum on Islamic Finance (IFIF)
International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)
International Heavy Haul Association (IHHA) Conference
International Indigenous Working Group on HIV & AIDS (IIWGHA)
International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA)
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)
International Labour Organisation (ILO)
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
International Organization for Migration (IOM)
International Raelian Movement (IRM)
International Rescue Committee
International Road Transport Organisation (IRU)
International Sports Press Association (AIPS)
International Surrealism Now
Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN)
Internet Society (ISOC)
INTERPOL
INTL FCStone Inc.
Intracom Telecom
Invest in Data Center Africa Summit
InvestDRC
Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P)
Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)
Islamic Development Bank Group (IDB Group)
iSON Xperiences
IT News Africa
Janngo
Jeune Afrique Media Group
JLL
JMG Limited
Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Joule Africa
Journaliste en Danger
Jovadi
Jumia
Jwebi
K. Riva Levinson
Kabakoo
Kaizene
Kalangala Oil Palm Growers Association (KOPGA)
Kamaleon
Kariuki Communication
Kasada Capital Management
Kaspersky
KEANE
Keeping Girls in School (KGS)
Keerapa Active
Ken Research
KenTrade
Kenya Airways
Kenya Rugby Union (KRU)
Kingdom of Belgium - Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation
Kirusa
Knight Frank LLP
KnowBe4
Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC)
Konnect Africa
Kosmos Energy
Kotula
Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS)
Kuwait International Health Safety and Environment Conference and Exhibition (KIHSE)
Kwesé
Kwik
L'Ambassade d'Algérie en Croatie
L'association du Salon Halieutis
L'Oréal Group
L’Ambassade du Japon en Mauritanie
La France au Gabon et à São Tomé et Principe
La Journée de la Femme Digitale
La Tribune Afrique
Lagos Post Online
Le Bureau d’Exécution Stratégique du Premier Ministre de Guinée
Le collectif des avocats de Khalifa SALL
Le Monde
Le Monde diplomatique
Lebanon International Oil & Gas Summit (LIOG)
Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship
Legazy
Lekela
Les Congolais Debout
Light Reading
Ligue Djiboutienne des Droits Humains (LDDH)
Linexpo
LittleBigSouls International Charitable Foundation
LiveU
LIXIL
Lizbeth Kariuki
Louis Berger
LS telcom
Lualaba Mining
Lumos Global
Lux Afrique
MacauHub
Maesa Musical, LLC
Mahindra Comviva
Mail & Guardian
MainOne
Mainstream Renewable Power
Mairie de Meckhé (Ngaye)
Maka Angola
Malta Blockchain Summit
MAN Diesel & Turbo
Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)
Mara Foundation
Mara Group
Mara Mentor
Marché Financier de l'Afrique Centrale (COSUMAF)
Marriott International, Inc.
Mastercard
Mathews Phosa
Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority
Mazars Uganda
McKinsey & Company
Médecins sans frontières (MSF)
MEDEF International
Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)
Media Revolution
Medic West Africa
Mercer LLC
Merck
Merck Foundation
MetalZoom.Energy
Michelin
MicroSave (MSC)
MicroSave Consulting (MSC)
Microsoft
Mineral Circles Bearings
Mining Indaba
Ministère de la Santé de la République gabonaise
Ministère de la Santé et de l'Action Sociale du Sénégal
Ministère des Affaires Etrangères de la République Française
Ministère des Affaires étrangères et de la Coopération de Mauritanie
Ministère des Affaires Etrangères et des Sénégalais de l'Extérieur
Ministère des Postes, des Télécommunications et des Nouvelles Technologies de Madagascar (MPTNT)
Ministère du Budget et des comptes publics - Gabon
Ministère du Budget République du Gabon
Ministère du Tourisme et de l’Environnement du Congo Brazzaville
Ministère du Tourisme, des Transports et de la Météorologie de Madagascar
Ministère tunisien des Affaires Etrangères
Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Albania
Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion of the Republic of Malta
Ministry Human Settlements - Republic of South Africa
Ministry of Defence, United Kingdom
Ministry of Energy, Republic of Sierra Leone
Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India
Ministry of Finance - Government of Ghana
Ministry of Finance, Economy and Planning of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea (Malabo)
Ministry of Finance, Republic of Angola
Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran
Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Portugal
Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Singapore
Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Sri Lanka
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Rwanda
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - Federal Republic of Somalia
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Investment Promotion - Federal Republic of Somalia
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Hungary
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Pakistan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Poland
Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda
Ministry of Mineral Resources & Petroleum Angola
Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Equatorial Guinea
Ministry of Mines, Industry and Energy Equatorial Guinea
Ministry of Posts, Telecom and Technology of Somalia
Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage (Republic of Kenya) - Office of the Cabinet Secretary
Mission d’observation électorale de l’Union européenne Sénégal 2019
Mission de l'Organisation des Nations unies en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO)
Missions Ponctuelles
MOAB Power
Mobile Accord
Mobilitas Africa
Modern Democratic Party
Modex
Monarch&Co International
MoneyGram International, Inc.
Moneymailme
Monitoring for Environment and Security in Africa (MESA)
Monthly Review Foundation
Moto 4 Smile
Moushira Khattab, Candidate au poste de Directeur Général de l’UNESCO
Mozilla
MSD
MTN Uganda
MultiChoice Tanzania
Mundipharma Pte Ltd
Murdoch University
My Chic Africa
MYDAWA
MyOffice
Nações Unidas no Brasil (ONU Brasil)
Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL)
Namibia Embassy in Vienna
Namibia Rugby Union
Nana Yaa Ofori Atta
National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG)
National Aviation Services (NAS)
National Basketball Association (NBA)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Nations Unies Bénin
Nedcomoaks
Nelson Mandela Foundation
NEM Insurance
Nesta, on behalf of Feed the Future
Nestlé
Netherlands Embassy in Accra - Ghana
Netherlands embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Netherlands embassy in Cotonou, Benin
Netherlands Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya
Netherlands embassy in Pretoria, South Africa
New African Magazine
New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD)
New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Next Einstein Forum (NEF)
Niger Renaissance
Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF)
Nigerian Army
Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM)
Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)
Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF)
Nile Explorer
Niron Metals
Niyel
Noella Foundation
Nokia
NollywoodWeek Paris Film Festival
Norilsk Nickel
Norwegian Refugee Council
Novartis
Novartis Foundation
Novartis International AG
NOW Movement
Nutrition Africa Investor Forum
Oakbay Investments Ltd
OBSERVADOR
OCP Group
Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)
Office of Lilian Ayuk-Tabe
Office of the Acting President of Nigeria
Office of the Humanitarian Coordination in Central African Republic - United Nations
Office of the President and Cabinet, Zimbabwe
Office of the Prime Minister - Canada
Office of the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Great Lakes region (OSESG-GL)
Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict
Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
Office of the UN Resident Coordinator - Uganda
Office of the Vice President of Kenya
Office of the Vice President of Nigeria
OFID
Ogilvy & Mather Namibia
OLA Energy
Olagunju, Success Taiwo
Olam International
Òmnium Cultural International
On Time International
One Acre Fund
One Planet Summit
ONE.org
ONEm
ONEm Communications
Onomo Hotel
Opera Software ASA
Opération des Nations Unies en Côte d’Ivoire (ONUCI)
Oracle
Oradian
Orange
Oranto Petroleum Ltd
ORBIT TRAINING CENTER
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
Oxfam
Ozaremit
Pan African Federation of Filmmakers (FEPACI)
Pan African University, the Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (PAUWES)
Pan-African reinsurance Journalism Awards
Panalpina World Transport Ltd.
Paradise Game
Paramount Group
Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean
Partnerships for Forests
Paxful
PAYFORT
Paylater
PayU
Peace Hack Alexandria
People Initiative Foundation
People's Network
Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations
Peter Eigen, founder of Transparency International
Phanes Group
Philip Morris International (PMI)
Planet Earth Institute
Pleasures Magazine
PM Pumpmakers GmbH
Pocket Money
Polish Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya
Praekelt Foundation
Présidence de la République de Djibouti
Présidence de la République de Madagascar
Présidence de la République française
Présidence de la République Gabonaise
Présidence de la République Togolaise
President of Russia
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC)
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
Princess of Africa
Printronix Inc.
Private Equity Africa (PEA)
Privinvest
Prognari
ProVia
Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK)
Pygma Communication
QNet Ltd.
Quantum Global Group
Questra World
Radisson Hotel Group
Rainbow Push
RAWBANK
RB (Reckitt Benckiser)
Reach for Change
ReadAFRICA.global
Realnews
Red Media Africa
RedOne Productions
Regional Liquidity Support Facility (RLSF)
Registry Africa
Rehlat
Remittance Africa
Rémy Rioux
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information
Republic of South Africa: Department of Health
Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
República De Angola: Ministério Das Relações Exteriores
Rimera Group
Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP)
Ringier AG
ROAM
Roche Pharmaceuticals Limited
Root Capital
Rotary
Royal Norwegian Embassy in Abuja
Royal Norwegian Embassy in Addis Ababa
Royal Norwegian Embassy in Ankara
Royal Norwegian Embassy in Cairo
Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dar es Salaam
Royal Norwegian Embassy in Juba
Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kampala
Royal Norwegian Embassy in Khartoum
Royal Norwegian Embassy in Lilongwe
Royal Norwegian Embassy in Nairobi
Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Royal Philips
Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt
RS Components
Rugby Africa
Rugby Union Mauritius
Rushmore Business School
Rwanda Development Board (RDB)
Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF)
Sabre
Safaricom
Safe Hands for Girls
Sage
Sage HR & Payroll
Said Business School - University of Oxford
Salon du Pagne Africain à Brazzaville
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samy Badibanga, l’ex-Premier Ministre du Congo
Sanofi
Sanofi Pasteur
Save the Children
Scatec Solar
Schneider Electric
Sciences Po Executive Education
Sea Shepherd Global
Seamless East Africa 2017
Secrétaire d’Etat chargé du Développement et de la Francophonie
Sénégalaise des Eaux
Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL)
SES
Shared Value Africa Initiative
She Leads Africa
Shield SA
Shift Social Development
Shoreline Natural Resources
ShowMax
Siemens AG
Sierra Leone Ministry of Finance and Economic Development
Silvertree Holdings
SimbaPay
Simon Kolawolelive
Sindika Dokolo
Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW)
SITA
Smart Cities Global Investment & Technology Summit
Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd
SMRT
Societe Generale
Société Minière de Boké (SMB)
Solarplaza
Sonangol EP
Sophia Genetics
Souq.com
South African Embassy to the Federal Republic of Germany
South African Revenue Service
South African Rugby Union
South African Social Security Agency
South China Morning Post
South Sudan Ministry of Petroleum
Southern Africa Quantum Consultants and Actuaries (Pty) Ltd
Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG)
SSP
Standard Bank
Standard Chartered
Stanford Graduate School of Business
Stanford Institute for Innovation in Developing Economies
Startup.Info
Startupbootcamp
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc.
State House Uganda
StateCraft
Statistics South Africa
Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)
STR
SunTrust Bank Nigeria Ltd
SureBüddy Ltd
Sustainable Energy for All
SWIFT
Swiss Prevention Clinic
Syngenta
Tagattitude
TagPay
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Talamus Health Inc.
Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa
Tanzania International Forum For Investments
Tanzania Investment Forum 2016
Tanzania Women of Achievement
Techne Summit
TechSoft International (TechSoft)
TECNO Mobile
Tegeta
Telecoming
Temenos
Tenke Fungurume Mining (TFM)
Terrace Africa
Terragon Group
Terrapinn
Thales
The Access Bank UK Limited
The Africa Road Builders – Trophée Babacar NDIAYE
The African Wildlife Foundation (AWF)
The Bidco Truth Coalition
The Big Signature Group
The Bosch Group
The Center for Human Rights and Democracy (CHRDA)
The Center for Middle Eastern Studies, Harvard University
The Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Lagos
The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF)
The Department of Energy, South Africa
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA)
The Economist Events
The Economist Newspaper Limited
The Elders
The Embassy of Canada to Ethiopia
The Embassy of India - Ethiopia and Djibouti
The Embassy of India, Antananarivo, Madagascar
The Embassy of India, Dakar, Senegal
The Embassy of India, Harare, Zimbabwe
The Embassy of India, Juba, South Sudan
The Embassy of Japan in Malawi
The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany - Windhoek
The Embassy of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria in Berlin
The Embassy of the Republic of Angola in Washington, D.C
The Emirates Group
The Federal Council, Switzerland
The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria
The Government of Norway
The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
The Guardian
The Gupta family
The High Commission of India, Abuja, Nigeria
The Holmes Group
The Hungarian Government
The Loudhailer
The Malabo Montpellier Panel
The MasterCard Foundation
The Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd (MCB)
The Medical City
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
The Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Liberia
The Naked Convos
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Corporate News
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
The Office of the Personal Representative of the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on sexual violence and child recruitment
The Presidency, Republic of Ghana
The Republic of Sierra Leone State House
The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Rezidor Hotel Group
The Russian Government
The Social Democratic Front (SDF) for the Republic of Cameroon
The South African Embassy in Japan
The Style Group
The Sustainable Development Goals Center for Africa
The Tony Elumelu Foundation
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)
The White House
The World Bank Group
The Zimbabwean
Thierry Pairault
ThinkSearch Africa
Thomson Reuters
ThreadSol
TIDAL
Tigo
TIME
TMT Finance
Tobacco Association of Malawi (TAMA)
Today News Africa
Togotopnews
Toshiba Corporation
Total
Tourism Update
TradeMark East Africa (TMEA)
Transparency Forum Initiative (TFI)
Transparency International
Tricia Martinez
Tunisia Investment Forum
TXF Africa 2017
U.S Embassy Nairobi, Kenya
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. Department of State
U.S. Department of the Treasury
U.S. Embassy - Cairo
U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
U.S. Embassy Cotonou - Benin
U.S. Embassy in Equatorial Guinea
U.S. Embassy in Botswana
U.S. Embassy in Burundi
U.S. Embassy in Cabo Verde
U.S. Embassy in Cameroon
U.S. Embassy in Chad
U.S. Embassy in Cote d'Ivoire
U.S. Embassy in Djibouti
U.S. Embassy in Eritrea
U.S. Embassy in Guinea
U.S. Embassy in Juba
U.S. Embassy in Lesotho
U.S. Embassy in Liberia
U.S. Embassy in Libya
U.S. Embassy in Malawi
U.S. Embassy in Mauritius & Seychelles
U.S. Embassy in Mozambique
U.S. Embassy in Namibia
U.S. Embassy in Niger
U.S. Embassy in Rwanda
U.S. Embassy in Senegal
U.S. Embassy in Sierra Leone
U.S. Embassy in South Sudan
U.S. Embassy in Sudan
U.S. Embassy in Tanzania
U.S. Embassy in The Gambia
U.S. Embassy in Zambia
U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe
U.S. Embassy Kinshasa
U.S. Embassy Pretoria, South Africa
U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)
U.S. Mission to the United Nations
U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne
U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)
Uber
Udeme Etukeyen
Uganda International Oil and Gas Summit (UIOGS)
Uganda Rugby Union
UK Department for International Trade
UK Export Finance
UK Science & Innovation Network in South Africa
UK Trade & Investment
UK Trade & Investment Tanzania
UN Country Team in Malawi
UN Habitat
UN Information Centre Dar es Salaam
UN Information Centre in Cairo
UN Information Centre in Pretoria (UNIC)
UN News
UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction
UN Office of the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict
UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs
UN Watch
UN Women
UNFPA WCARO
União Europeia Delegação na República de Cabo Verde
UNICEF Chad
UNICEF Dakar
UNICEF Ethiopia
UNICEF Ghana
UNICEF Guinée
UNICEF Sierra Leone
UNICEF Somalia
UNICEF South Sudan
UNICEF Tanzania
UNICEF Uganda
Unilever Nigeria
Unimoni
Union pour la République et la Démocratie (URD)
Union pour le Salut National (USN, Djibouti)
United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Coperation
United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa)
United Engine Corporation (UEC)
United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office
United Kingdom Mission to the United Nations
United Kingdom Telecommunications Academy (UKTA)
United Nations - Office of the Resident Coordinator Cameroon
United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General
United Nations - Security Council
United Nations (UN)
United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM)
United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF)
United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)
United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA)
United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
United Nations In Egypt
United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)
United Nations Information Center in Nairobi
United Nations Information Centre - Cairo
United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Khartoum
United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Lagos
United Nations Information Centre in Dar es Salaam
United Nations Information Service Vienna (UNIS)
United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS)
United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA)
United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS)
United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)
United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA)
United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in The Central African Republic (MINUSCA)
United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG)
United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR)
United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)
United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime
United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace (UNOSDP)
United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU)
United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)
United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)
United Nations Regional Information Centre for Western Europe UNRIC
United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office in Tanzania
United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)
United Nations University
United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria
United States Embassy in Angola
United States Mission to Somalia
United States Navy
UNITEL International Holdings
Uniting to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases
Université Internationale de Casablanca
UPS
Upstreaminsider
Vallourec
Valor Económico
Vanguard Africa
Vanguard Newspapers
Vantage Capital Group
Vardospan
Vatican information Service (VIS)
Venture Capital for Africa (VC4A)
Ventures Africa
Verdade
Verde Hotels
Verraki Partners
Viber
Victor Oladokun
Viettel
ViiV Healthcare
Vilcek Foundation
Visa Inc.
Vodacom Tanzania Plc
Voith
Voltalia
VoxAfrica
Wari Group
Watts Miners
Web Summit
Webfluential
Wellbeing Foundation Africa
West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC)
West African Property Summit (WAPI)
Western Union Holdings, Inc.
what3words Ltd
White House Presidential Innovation Fellows
WHO Regional Office for Africa
Winston & Strawn LLP
WorkinAfrica.com
World Communication Forum Association
World Council of Churches (WCC)
World Food Programme (WFP)
World Future Council
World Health Organization (WHO)
World Health Organization (WHO) - Ethiopia
World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE)
World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)
World LPG Association (WLPGA)
World Meteorological Organization
World Panel Inc.
World Rugby
World Telecom Labs (WTL)
World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)
World Trade Organization (WTO)
World Vision International
World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)
WorldRemit
Wound Care Africa
WrB Africa
XL Africa
Year of Energy
Youtap Ltd.
Youth for Africa and SDGs
YPO
ZA Central Registry
Zambia High Commission in the United Kingdom
Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU)
ZamReal
Zayed Sustainability Prize
ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc
Zenith Bank Plc.
Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU)