Meeting of the Russian Ambassador to Eritrea Igor N. Mozgo with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea Osman Saleh

Russian Embassy in Eritrea
Source: Russian Embassy in Eritrea

ASMARA, Eritrea, January 22, 2022/APO Group/ --

On January 21, the Russian Ambassador to Eritrea Igor N. Mozgo had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Eritrea, H.E. Osman Saleh Mohammed.

The Ambassador informed the Minister about plans for developing Russian-Eritrean cooperation, interaction and support to each other in the international arena.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

The Ambassador also informed O. Saleh of the Russian leadership's plans to hold the Second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg in November this year.

